Lufthansa the latest airline to cancel additional flights for the summer

Staff shortages at airports, rising Covid-19 infections and industrial action are all given as reasons for the cancellations, with the airline telling Reuters: “Lufthansa has implemented numerous measures and is recruiting additional staff wherever possible to ensure the greatest possible stability of the flight schedule and thus offer its passengers the best possible planning security.”

The cancellations follow the decision to reduce the flight schedule between July 8 and 14 with airports struggling to cope with volumes during peak periods in the afternoon and evening. Taking that decision the airline had told the Bild that: “Flight safety strikes, weather events and, in particular, an increased coronavirus infection rate have now put additional strain on the system.”

Lufthansa is not alone in cancelling flights and making changes to its schedule, with KLM being forced to do so at its main base in Schiphol airport in Amsterdam and British airlines being provided with a slot amnesty to allow wholesale changes for the summer. That amnesty which expired on Friday came to an end as Heathrow among others called for further cancellations as the airport struggled to cope with demand.

Although Lufthansa is the latest airline to cancel additional flights that were scheduled for the summer, the expectation is that it will not be the last airline to do so with airport capacity issues far from resolved.

