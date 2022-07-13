By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 13:02

Russia loses Lieutenant Colonel of 39th helicopter regiment in Ukraine Credit: vk.com

Russia has lost a Lieutenant Colonel of 39th helicopter regiment in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

Another high-ranking officer of the Russia’s army has been killed in Ukraine. Lieutenant Colonel of the 39th helicopter regiment, Viktor Pakholskyy, was reportedly killed by Ukrainian soldiers.

The news began circulating on Twitter with one suer posting:

“Lt Col Pakholsky Viktor Igorevich born in Pugachev in 1983, graduate of the Aircraft Operation and Air Traffic Management Faculty of SVBAUL, Deputy Lieutenant Colonel #39vp died heroically (or not) on 30/6/22. The youngsters were left without dictations.”

A statement on the death of the Russian Colonel read:

“Lieutenant Colonel Victor Igorevich Pakholsky, Deputy Commander of the 39th Helicopter Regiment, died in action on 30 June. ”

“Since 2017, Viktor Igorevich had been helping the SIVASH Military Patriotic Centre (one of the participants of the Jamboree). (one of the participants of the rally) has been a great help in organising, preparing and holding military-patriotic and educational events. ”

“A combat officer decorated with the Medal of Valour, he was very modest about his exploits and taught the boys about friendship and comradeship. It was thanks to him that the parade uniform POST No. 1 appeared in the Centre.”

“We remember the historical and geographical dictations organized in the unit for our young men, we remember the meetings with the heroes-aviators! Eternal memory to the hero! We will never forget you, Comrade Lieutenant Colonel!”

Another tweet by a Ukrainian officer read:

“Lieutenant Colonel Victor Paholsky, deputy commander of the 39th Helicopter Regiment, took a “step of goodwill” – he officially denazified and demilitarised himself.Glory to the Nation 🇺🇦 Death to the enemy🔥”

A further tweet confirmed the news stating:

“🔥 The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the deputy commander of the 39th helicopter regiment of russia, Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Pakholsky”

The news follows Ukrainian Colonel Grigory Glushchuk reportedly being killed by Russian forces, as reported on Friday, July 8.

