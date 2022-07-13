By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 14:04

WATCH: Russian Aerospace Forces destroy underground ammunition depot in Syria Credit: Twitter @spriteer_774400

Russian Aerospace Forces have released footage of the destruction of an underground ammunition depot in Syria.

The footage of the destruction of the ammunition depot in Syria by Russian Aerospace Forces began circulating on Twitter, with one user posting:

“‼️🇸🇾🇷🇺✈️💥The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an underground ammunition depot of pro-Turkish militants in Idlib”

“From the area of the settlement of Ablin, located 25 kilometers southwest of Idlib, militants of pro-Turkish combat formations fired artillery from heavy weapons.”

“As a result of which 1 soldier of the Syrian Arab army was killed and 2 wounded.In response, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a powerful air strike on the positions of the militants.”

“As a result of which a warehouse of material assets of the Armed Forces, which is a complex of underground shelters, was destroyed for personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as a workshop for the production of shock UAVs.”

In response, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a powerful air strike on the positions of the militants, — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 13, 2022

The footage was circulated by other Twitter users with one stating:

“Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an underground ammunition depot of pro-Turkish militants in Idlib,from the arare of Ablin village.”

To which another twitter user responded: “Russia should give the PKK ICBM’s that can hit any city within 2,000 miles of Syria.”

Russia should give the PKK ICBM's that can hit any city within 2,000 miles of Syria. — RooseveltMainRacingLLC (@main_roosevelt) July 13, 2022

Another user simply responded: “Huuuge”

In charge of Russia’s aerial warfare, the Russian Aerospace Forces or VKS are made up of the air and space branch of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The news comes just after it was announced that Russia has lost a Lieutenant Colonel of 39th helicopter regiment in Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, July 13.

