14-year-old girl falls to her death after car derails in rollercoaster horror crash in Denmark

By Chris King • 14 July 2022 • 20:25

Image of the Cobra rollercoaster in the Tivoli Friheden theme park in Denmark. Credit: Google maps - Clemens Knatz

A horrific crash on a rollercoaster ride in the city of Aarhus in Denmark saw a 14-year-old girl fall to her death when her car derailed.

A horrific incident today, Thursday, July 14, in the city of Aarhus in Denamrk, saw a 14-year-old girl killed when a rollercoaster car she was riding in derailed. Another 13-year-old boy was also injured in the same incident, according to The Sun.

The teenagers were on the Cobra at the popular Tivoli Friheden theme park. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 44mph, the 400-metre-long track can produce up to 4.5G for its riders.

As reported by the local media channel, TV2, both were rushed to hospital after the accident that occurred at 12:50 local time, but the girl – said be from Copenhagen – died in the hospital at around 2:20pm local time. The boy is believed to have suffered injuries to his hand.

A 14-year-old girl died in a tragic accident in Tivoli Friheden earlier today. The girl’s relatives have been notified. East Jutland Police received a report at 12.50, that a cart was stuck in the ride Cobraen. The exact cause of the accident is now under investigation. #politidk pic.twitter.com/jCJLz08oiN — Østjyllands Politi (@OjylPoliti) July 14, 2022

Tivoli Friheden was immediately evacuated after the incident and will remain closed until police investigators have completed their work.

“I have no words, it is deeply tragic and absolutely terrible that there is a child of 14 years who has died here in our park, where you have to be happy together and have good experiences”, said Henrik Ragborg Olesen, the park’s director.

In 2008, four people suffered injuries in a similar Cobra derailment incident at Tivoli Friheden. Mr Olesen did not confirm whether today’s accident occurred under the same circumstances as the one 14 years ago.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.