BREAKING NEWS: Paul Ryder British bass player and Happy Mondays star dies

By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 17:30

Paul Ryder British bass player and Happy Mondays star dies

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the popular band Happy Mondays, has died aged 58, as reported on Friday, July 15.

The death of the Paul Ryder was announced on Twitter by the official Happy Mondays account in a statement that read:

“The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️”

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

“Long live his funk x”

Twitter has since flooded with tributes to the late bass player:

“Very sad news about Paul Ryder.A four string pioneer.Thought’s with the family and everyone involved with @Happy_Mondays x Long live the music.”

“RIP Paul.”

“Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Ryder. Vital part of such a groove-based band. Always loved this live version of Wrote For Luck. Bass playing that is simultaneously chaotic and punchy, plus everyone looks like they’re having a v v v good time.”

“RIP Paul Ryder. This is the song that changed everything.”

“Paul Ryder. The groove behind one of the grooviest lots to ever do it. RIP, man.”

Another tweet responded to a tweet posted by Paul’s brother Shaun stating:

“❤️ Sending big love to you all, RIP Paul Ryder 🙏🙏”

“So sad to hear about Paul Ryder. Always loved his basslines for the Mondays, such a big part of my youth. RIP”

