By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 17:30
BREAKING NEWS: Paul Ryder British bass player and Happy Mondays star dies
Credit: Twitter @Happy_Mondays
The death of the Paul Ryder was announced on Twitter by the official Happy Mondays account in a statement that read:
“The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”
“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️”
“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”
“Long live his funk x”
The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning
A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time
Long live his funk x pic.twitter.com/e2LdSaQD6u
— Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) July 15, 2022
The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning
A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time
Long live his funk x pic.twitter.com/e2LdSaQD6u
— Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Happy_Mondays
Twitter has since flooded with tributes to the late bass player:
“Very sad news about Paul Ryder.A four string pioneer.Thought’s with the family and everyone involved with @Happy_Mondays x Long live the music.”
“RIP Paul.”
Very sad news about Paul Ryder.
A four string pioneer.
Thought's with the family and everyone involved with @Happy_Mondays x
Long live the music.
RIP Paul. pic.twitter.com/BexqFvmwZ2
— Shiiine On (@ShiiineOn_) July 15, 2022
Very sad news about Paul Ryder.
A four string pioneer.
Thought's with the family and everyone involved with @Happy_Mondays x
Long live the music.
RIP Paul. pic.twitter.com/BexqFvmwZ2
— Shiiine On (@ShiiineOn_) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @ShiineOn_
“Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Ryder. Vital part of such a groove-based band. Always loved this live version of Wrote For Luck. Bass playing that is simultaneously chaotic and punchy, plus everyone looks like they’re having a v v v good time.”
Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Ryder. Vital part of such a groove-based band. Always loved this live version of Wrote For Luck. Bass playing that is simultaneously chaotic and punchy, plus everyone looks like they’re having a v v v good time. https://t.co/2jmzTErb77
— Daniel Dylan Wray (@DanielDylanWray) July 15, 2022
Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Ryder. Vital part of such a groove-based band. Always loved this live version of Wrote For Luck. Bass playing that is simultaneously chaotic and punchy, plus everyone looks like they’re having a v v v good time. https://t.co/2jmzTErb77
— Daniel Dylan Wray (@DanielDylanWray) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DanielDylanWray
“RIP Paul Ryder. This is the song that changed everything.”
RIP Paul Ryder. This is the song that changed everything
Happy Mondays – Wrote For Luck (Official Music Video) https://t.co/pU4lgo2Wa7 via @YouTube
— Alan Foster (@mralanfoster) July 15, 2022
RIP Paul Ryder. This is the song that changed everything
Happy Mondays – Wrote For Luck (Official Music Video) https://t.co/pU4lgo2Wa7 via @YouTube
— Alan Foster (@mralanfoster) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @mralanfoster
“Paul Ryder. The groove behind one of the grooviest lots to ever do it. RIP, man.”
Paul Ryder. The groove behind one of the grooviest lots to ever do it. RIP, man
— Stophmcc (@stophmcc) July 15, 2022
Paul Ryder. The groove behind one of the grooviest lots to ever do it. RIP, man
— Stophmcc (@stophmcc) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @stophmcc
Another tweet responded to a tweet posted by Paul’s brother Shaun stating:
“❤️ Sending big love to you all, RIP Paul Ryder 🙏🙏”
❤️ Sending big love to you all, RIP Paul Ryder 🙏🙏
— Iain Marbella (@iain007uk) July 15, 2022
❤️ Sending big love to you all, RIP Paul Ryder 🙏🙏
— Iain Marbella (@iain007uk) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @iain007uk @officialswr
“So sad to hear about Paul Ryder. Always loved his basslines for the Mondays, such a big part of my youth. RIP”
So sad to hear about Paul Ryder. Always loved his basslines for the Mondays, such a big part of my youth. RIP
— Simon B (@Simes1878) July 15, 2022
So sad to hear about Paul Ryder. Always loved his basslines for the Mondays, such a big part of my youth. RIP
— Simon B (@Simes1878) July 15, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Simes1878
The news follows reports of the death of Georgi Aleksandrovich Yartsev, a former football coach for the Russian national team, as reported on Friday, July 15.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.