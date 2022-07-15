BREAKING NEWS: Former national Russian football coach Georgi Yartsev dies

Yartsev was the head coach of the Russian national team between 2003 and 2005.

The news of the death of Russian football coach Georgi Yartsev comes just after the reported death of Russian footballer, Alexander Kozlov aged 29, following a blood clot, as reported on Friday, July 15.

Kozlov had been described as one of the top talents of a generation – he played for the youth national team and played his first Champions League game at the age of 17.

Kozlov also played as a striker for Moscow’s Spartak professional football club. During his time with the club he played in 28 games, where he scored one goal and assisted two goals.

Kozlov was preparing for the season with Zorky (Krasnogorsk), a club from the Moscow region that competes in the second league.

He also played for Tyumen, Khimki, Tosno, Fakel, Ararat from Yerevan, Okzhetpes from Kazakhstan and Aluston-JBK from Crimea.