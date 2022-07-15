Fine state of affairs following an A-7 breakdown in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 19:42

A-7 BREAKDOWN: Driver takes it easy as she waits for help Photo credit: Social Drive

THE Guardia Civil recently assisted and then fined a driver whose car broke down on the A-7.

They were alerted on July 8 by drivers who reported seeing a woman sitting beside a car in a deckchair on the motorway’s hard shoulder.

By the time the Guardia Civil officers arrived to find her sitting comfortably at the side of the road while soaking up the sun, her photo had already gone viral.

The officers warned her that she was infringing traffic regulations on several counts. As they pointed out, she had done nothing to warn other drivers that there was an obstacle – her stationary car – on the road. Neither was she wearing the high visibility waistcoat required by law once she was outside her vehicle.

Having made sure that all the traffic norms were complied with and that the woman was no longer a danger to herself or to others, the Guardia Civil officers first contacted a breakdown lorry to remove her vehicle and then fined her.

