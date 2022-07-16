Black cowboy controversy at Guggeinheim, Bilbao

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 11:44
Image - dayday.studio/instagram
The paintings, by white, Basque Artist Gala Knorr, depict a black cowboy from various angles and are remarkably similar to still frames from a stop-motion film by “Blue” by Dayday, released in February of this year. The stills depict movie star Ezekiel Mitchell in a cowboy hat, looking backwards over his shoulder.
The controversy was sparked over whether Knorr’s paintings constituted a form of plagiarism. Art consultant Alexis Hyde’s video criticising Knorr for “trying to talk about erased Black history while she is actively erasing Black history”, was deleted by TikTok on the grounds of “bullying”.
Knorr has since apologised for not crediting Dayday (@dayday.studio on instagram) before using their film as a reference for her paintings of a black cowboy. Dayday, a queer, Brooklyn based artist who works across multiple mediums and disciplines has not commented on the apology which New York art gallery Pablo’s Birthday gave in response to the controversial accusations of plagiarism.
In the Guggenheim’s press release about the paintings, Knorr has been credited with revisiting “the history of the American West by reviving figures that may have played a prominent role in their day but have been forgotten in popular US culture”, as reported by artnews.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.