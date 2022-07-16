Keeping you and your loved ones safe in the heat

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 July 2022 • 13:18

Heat exhaustion - Source: Real Image Studion/Shutterstock.com

Keeping you and your loved ones safe in the extreme temperatures that have been forecast for the Iberian Peninsula and the most western part of Europe, requires following some simple advice.

With Spain recording 237 heat-related deaths between July 10 and 14, and wildfires spreading across the area on July 16, the danger to life has become even more evident. In places not accustomed to the record high temperatures, the problem is more acute with the UK expecting more than 2,000 to die from overheating, dehydration, heat stroke or exhaustion.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can be affected by a heatwave, but some are more vulnerable than others. These people will often need help in protecting themselves from the heat, including:

Older people and particularly those over the age of 75 People with underlying conditions including heart problems, lung conditions, diabetes and even dementia. Babies, bed bound and other people who have difficulty cooling down. Drug addicts and alcoholics Outdoor workers Those that live in homes that are not well ventilated.

How to keep yourself and loved ones safe

1. Make sure everyone is well hydrated with cool water

2. Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

3. Stay indoors and in shaded and well-ventilated spots

4. Stay out of the direct sunlight and use sunscreen

5. Restrict strenuous activity to the coolest times of the day

6. Don’t leave anyone in a parked car, especially babies and pets

The signs

If you do see someone who is dizzy or confused, who is struggling to breathe or has a heightened heart rate then take action to help them cool down. If concerned get immediate medical advice.

Keeping you and your loved ones safe is common sense, but it’s easy to forget those that may need your help when you are enjoying your holidays or just busy with your own life.

Most of all just be sensible, don’t take chances, you could find yourself at the end of a very hard lesson.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.