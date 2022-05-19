By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 12:35

Spain's National Health Department issues heatwave health advice amidst extreme temperatures Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

On Thursday, May, 19, Spain’s National Health Department took to social media to remind Spanish nationals and tourists alike of the dangers of extreme temperatures and how to stay safe amidst the current heatwave.

Spain’s National Health Department took to Twitter to post health advice on staying safe during the current heatwave:

“🚨 In view of the high temperature warning for the next few days, protect yourself from the heat.🥤 Stay hydrated 🌳 Cover up😎 Cool down✔️ The most important factor is prevention.”

🚨 Ante el aviso por altas temperaturas de los próximos días, protégete del calor. 🥤 Hidrátate

🌳 Cúbrete

😎 Refréscate ✔️ Lo más importante es la prevención ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sioff6PP96 — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) May 19, 2022

The advice posted on the infographic stated: “Protect yourself from the heat. When facing high temperatures, prevention is the most important factor.”

“Hydrate: Drink water even if you’re not thirsty. Eat little and often. Cover up: Avoid going out a the hottest times of day. Search for cool places in the shade.”

“Cool yourself down: Wear light clothing that is no tight. Wear a hat and sunglasses.”

Spain’s National Health Department has spoken about the dangers of high temperatures on their government website in the past stating:

“Excessive heat can disrupt our vital functions if the human body is not able to compensate for variations in body temperature.”

“A very high temperature leads to a loss of water and electrolytes that are necessary for the normal functioning of the various organs. In some people with certain chronic diseases, undergoing certain medical treatments and with disabilities that limit their autonomy, these thermoregulatory mechanisms may be imbalanced.”

“From a biological approach, exposure to excessive temperatures can lead to health problems such as cramps, dehydration, heat stroke (with multi-organ problems that can include symptoms such as gait instability, convulsions and even coma).”

“The impact of excessive heat exposure is influenced by physiological ageing and underlying diseases.

Normally, a healthy individual tolerates a variation in internal temperature of about 3°C without significant alteration of physical and mental conditions.”

“Older people and very young children are more sensitive to these temperature changes.”

“From a social point of view, marginalisation, isolation, dependence, disability and the living conditions of people with fewer resources add risk factors that make these groups even more vulnerable.”

