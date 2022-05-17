By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 May 2022 • 16:28

Breaking News: Abnormally high temperatures from Friday

AEMET, the Spain meteorological agency, issued an extreme weather warning Tuesday, May 17, saying abnormally high temperatures can be expected from Friday.

According to AEMET, there will be a progressive entry of a very warm and dry air mass from Africa, over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which will intensify from Friday onwards. The abnormally high temperatures are expected to peak on the weekend.

The presence of a low pressure system to the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula combined with strong sunshine and atmospheric stability, will see temperatures rise sharply and considerably higher than normal for this time of year.

The hot weather is also expected to be accompanied by another Calima, which bring with it suspended dust, that will lead to reduced visibility over the weekend.

⚠️#NotaInformativaAEMET

Temperaturas excepcionalmente altas para la época del año.

🔴Calor en aumento. Los días más cálidos serán viernes y sábado.

🔴Quizás se llegue a 40-42 ºC en puntos del sur y Ebro, con noches muy cálidas.

🔵El lunes irá remitiendo el episodio. pic.twitter.com/klMkctkZSj — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 17, 2022

Wednesday’s temperatures will reach 35 ºC in the Ebro valley and in the southwest as high as 37ºC.

During Thursday, the temperatures will rise across the board, reaching 32ºC in the northern plateau and the interior of Mallorca.

On Saturday and Sunday, maximum temperatures will reach 34-36ºC across the interior of the peninsula and Majorca, while the Guadalquivir valley could see temperatures reach 40-42 ºC.

South of the Ebro valley across the southwest, temperatures are likely to reach 38-40ºC.

The minimum temperatures will also be abnormally high, remaining above 18 ºC in large areas of the interior of the peninsula and even 20-24 ºC in parts of Extremadura.

The north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area will be excluded from this episode due to the cool flow from the north, and the Canary Islands will not be affected due to prevailing trade winds.

It is likely that from Sunday 22nd onwards, the weather will become more unstable, with some showers and thunderstorms.

That could lead to a drop in temperatures in the west from Monday, but should clear from Tuesday.

AEMET have warmed people to take appropriate precautions as the temperatures reach abnormally high levels.

