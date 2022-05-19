By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 12:05
Spain's AEMET issues major fire risk warning following sweltering "tropical" night
Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp
Taking to Twitter Spain’s AEMET warned of the fire risks stating:
“#AEMET forecast. Risk level of #IIFF forecast for today #19May in the #Peninsula #Balearic and #Canary Islands. ‼️Much caution to all media‼️🚒🚁#StopFires if you 👀🔥 or smoke ☎️112” read a tweet posted by AEMET alongside an infographic of the fire warning.
#PredicciónAEMET. Nivel de riesgo de #IIFF previsto para hoy #19deMayo en la #Península #Baleares y #Canarias ‼️Mucha precaución a todos los medios‼️🚒🚁#StopIncendios si 👀🔥 o humo ☎️112https://t.co/GlW03qupvC pic.twitter.com/YunEF0Rexu
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2022
Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp
“#AEMET forecast. Fire risk level forecast for today and tomorrow,” tweeted AEMET alongside a map of Spain showing the potential fire risks in bright red.”
#PredicciónAEMET. Nivel de riesgo de incendios previsto hoy y mañana. https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR pic.twitter.com/ZjDJsYeXk3
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2022
Spain’s fire risk warning comes after a night of extreme “tropical” temperatures according to AEMET, who tweeted:
“Last night we experienced a #tropical night (minimum temperature of 20 ºC or more in the north-east, centre, south and both archipelagos).”
“In some places, temperatures were between 4 and 7 ºC higher than normal for that time of year.
And after a hot night we will have a Thursday ahead of us with very high maximum temperatures, already exceeding 34 ºC in large areas of the north-east, centre and south of the peninsula.”
“In parts of the Guadalquivir, not far from 40ºC.”
…tendremos por delante un jueves con temperaturas máximas muy elevadas, superando ya los 34 ºC en amplias zonas del nordeste, centro y sur peninsular. En puntos del Guadalquivir, no muy lejos de los 40 ºC. pic.twitter.com/R1l8K0mRtu
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2022
