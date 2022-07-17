Brit found dead and partner left injured in Florence 4 star hotel

By Annie Dabb • 17 July 2022 • 9:25

Image - Hotel Continentale, Florence

A British 40-year old man has been found dead in a 4 star hotel in Florence with ‘seriously injured’ partner.

The Italian police were made aware of the situation by the Hotel Continentale staff on Saturday morning. It is thought that the couple had arrived to the city the night before the incident took place.

The 43 year old woman presumed to be his partner was alive when found but has been left ‘seriously injured’, according to chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk. She is currently being treated at Careggi hospital in Florence city.

Local police and forensic teams attended the Italian luxury hotel yesterday in order to investigate the scene of the incident. Hotel staff have been unable to provide any further information about the incident.

Prior to the discovery, it has been reported by local newspaper La Nazione that screams could be heard coming from the couple’s hotel room. The hotel itself is only a few minutes walk from Florence’s famous cathedral.

