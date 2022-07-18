By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 17:51

WATCH: Rescue planes try to put out flames in Bouches-du-Rhône, France. Image: Twitter @apache1384

REPORTS coming out of France suggest that evacuation orders have been made in several areas of Bouches-du-Rhône after fires continue to rage on Monday, July 18.

Videos circulating online show rescue efforts in France’s Bouches-du-Rhône after several days of fires have affected the area.

Now, on Monday, July 18, the mayor of Barbentane, Jean-Christophe Daudet, has revealed that fires have potentially reached housing areas.

“It is feared that we have houses burned down,” he said.

The municipality of Barbentane has apparently started evacuating several areas.

Planes dropping water on the fires can be seen in several social media videos.

Twitter user @FIRECHASER131 said in one video: “The Montagnette fire resumed in the Barbentane sector. Many means are used to control this recovery that can be described as explosive as its intensity is high. Avoid the sector.”

In another video, they wrote: “The Montagnette fire continues its mad dash towards the commune of Barbentane. The head of fire is of very high intensity.”

Le feu de la Montagnette poursuit sa course folle vers la commune de Barbentane. La tête de feu est d’une intensité très importante. pic.twitter.com/rOtd9kz43H — FIRE CHASER 13 (@FIRECHASER131) July 18, 2022

Another video shows the forest fire raging in the mountains after apparently being put out over the weekend.

“The Graveson fire, fixed this weekend, is currently undergoing a major recovery. The town hall of Barbentane asks the inhabitants of the Carrières and Vou Longue districts “to evacuate urgently”.

BOUCHES-DU-RHÔNE : L'incendie de Graveson, fixé ce week-end, subit en ce moment une importante reprise. La mairie de Barbentane demande aux habitants des quartiers des Carrières et de Vou Longue "d'évacuer de toute urgence".pic.twitter.com/HcF7ugThIm — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) July 18, 2022

Twitter user @apache1384 posted a video from the Rognonas bridge junction between Bouches-du-Rhône & Vaucluse south of Avignon.

J'ai de belles images du feu, j'me suis approché au + près. Actuellement sur le pont de Rognonas jonction entre Bouches-du-Rhône & Vaucluse au sud d'Avignon BFM CNEWS prenez ma vid🤙🏼#canicule #canicule2022 #incendies #chaleur #SoutienMathildePanot #Climat kaaris juifs gironde pic.twitter.com/dq81yJQJlN — Apache (@apache1384) July 18, 2022

Another user wrote: “As the Gironde continues to burn, firefighters also have to deal with violent vegetation fires in Graveson, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, and in Vert, in the Landes.”

🔥🇫🇷LA FRANCE BRÛLE – Alors que la Gironde poursuit son embrasement, les pompiers doivent également faire face à de violents incendies de végétation à Graveson, dans les Bouches-du-Rhône, et à Vert, dans les Landes (France 3). pic.twitter.com/FCWb3MbNAJ — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) July 18, 2022

While fire crews tackle the fire in Bouches-du-Rhône, hundreds continue to battle forest fires in France’s La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde.

Fires have raged in France’s Landiras, in the south of the Gironde and in La Teste-de-Buch near the Arcachon basin since last week.

On Wednesday, July 13, videos circulated on social media and showed the extent of the blaze, which forced around 6,000 holidaymakers to evacuate the area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.