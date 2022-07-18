BREAKING NEWS: President Putin fires Russia's representative to European Court of Human Rights Close
WATCH: Rescue planes try to put out flames in Bouches-du-Rhône, France

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 July 2022 • 17:51

WATCH: Rescue planes try to put out flames in Bouches-du-Rhône, France. Image: Twitter @apache1384

REPORTS coming out of France suggest that evacuation orders have been made in several areas of Bouches-du-Rhône after fires continue to rage on Monday, July 18.

Videos circulating online show rescue efforts in France’s Bouches-du-Rhône after several days of fires have affected the area.

Now, on Monday, July 18, the mayor of Barbentane, Jean-Christophe Daudet, has revealed that fires have potentially reached housing areas.

“It is feared that we have houses burned down,” he said.

The municipality of Barbentane has apparently started evacuating several areas.

Planes dropping water on the fires can be seen in several social media videos.

Twitter user @FIRECHASER131 said in one video: “The Montagnette fire resumed in the Barbentane sector. Many means are used to control this recovery that can be described as explosive as its intensity is high. Avoid the sector.”

In another video, they wrote: “The Montagnette fire continues its mad dash towards the commune of Barbentane. The head of fire is of very high intensity.”

Another video shows the forest fire raging in the mountains after apparently being put out over the weekend.

“The Graveson fire, fixed this weekend, is currently undergoing a major recovery. The town hall of Barbentane asks the inhabitants of the Carrières and Vou Longue districts “to evacuate urgently”.

Twitter user @apache1384 posted a video from the Rognonas bridge junction between Bouches-du-Rhône & Vaucluse south of Avignon.

Another user wrote: “As the Gironde continues to burn, firefighters also have to deal with violent vegetation fires in Graveson, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, and in Vert, in the Landes.”

While fire crews tackle the fire in Bouches-du-Rhône, hundreds continue to battle forest fires in France’s La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde.

Fires have raged in France’s Landiras, in the south of the Gironde and in La Teste-de-Buch near the Arcachon basin since last week.

On Wednesday, July 13, videos circulated on social media and showed the extent of the blaze, which forced around 6,000 holidaymakers to evacuate the area.

