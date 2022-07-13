By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 13:56

WATCH: Fires continue to rage in France's La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde. Image: JeanLucIchard/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS circulating on social media on Wednesday, July 13 show the devastating extent of fires raging in France’s Landiras, in the south of the Gironde and in La Teste-de-Buch near the Arcachon basin.

Around 6,000 holidaymakers have been forced to evacuate the area after the fires broke out in the woodlands of La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde, France.

“Violent fire last night in La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde, still not under control this morning. Another blaze is underway in Londiras. Already more than 1,500 hectares burned! (via SDIS33)” one tweet read.

🔥 Images impressionnantes du violent incendie hier soir à La Teste-de-Buch en Gironde, toujours pas maitrisé ce matin. Un autre brasier est en cours à Londiras. Déjà plus de 1.500 hectares brûlés ! (via SDIS33) pic.twitter.com/oJikhIRrm8 — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) July 13, 2022

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday, July 13 that he was on his way to the area.

“Faced with the scale of the forest fires in Gironde, where 1500 hectares have already been burned, I am going there this afternoon to the firefighters and elected officials,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thousands of other hectares are still threatened, we are fully mobilised.”

Devant l’ampleur des feux de forêts en Gironde, où 1500 hectares sont déjà brûlés, je me rends sur place cet après-midi auprès des sapeurs pompiers et des élus. Des milliers d’autres hectares sont encore menacés, nous sommes pleinement mobilisés. @BCouillard33 — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) July 13, 2022

Another video showed the fire from a different angle and planes can be seen dropping water on the blaze.

“A fire broke out yesterday at Teste de Buch, in Gironde. The fire continues to progress and has burned 445 hectares. During the night, 6,500 people were evacuated. The origin of the fire is said to be a car that caught fire on a forest track,” the video caption read.

🔴🇫🇷 #Incendie

Un incendie s'est déclaré hier à la Teste de Buch, en Gironde.

Le feu continue de progresser et a brûlé 445 hectares.

Durant la nuit, 6500 personnes ont été évacués.

L'origine de l'incendie serait une voiture qui aurait pris feu sur une piste forestière.

(France 3) pic.twitter.com/dZAdSe0kkY — SAV Culture (@sav_culture) July 13, 2022

The holidaymakers were evacuated overnight from several campsites in the Bassin d’Arcachon to the La Teste exhibition centre, as reported by sudouest.fr.

The news outlet also said that the Dune du Pilat site is closed this Wednesday, while in Landiras, in South-Gironde, 1100 hectares of forest have been affected by the fire.

It noted that this is the biggest fire of the decade in Gironde.

Fire commander Laurent Dellac, in charge of communications for the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) said” “There was a shift in the wind to the east around 1 am [meaning the fire reached 700 hectares at 12 pm in La Teste].

“Access is difficult, so we are following the fire, which is still evolving,” he added.

