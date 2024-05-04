By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 May 2024 • 10:18

Paris: Win the chance to picnic on the Champs-Elysées. Image: Mairie de Paris.

Make sure to mark May 26 on your calendars, especially if you find yourself in Paris around that time.

On this particular Sunday, the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard will undergo a remarkable transformation into not just a pedestrian area, but a sprawling picnic ground.

The event dubbed Le Grand Pique-nique des Champs promises to be the largest picnic in the world, at least for this year.

The festivities will unfold in two picnic sessions: brunch and lunch.

Grand Affair

A stretch of 216 metres along the avenue, adorned with red-and-white checkered tablecloths, will set the scene for this grand affair, extending from the Triumphal Arch to Avenue George V.

What’s most enticing is that attendance is completely free. Yes, you read that right, participants won’t need to bring any food or beverages; just themselves.

Each 9-square-metre section of the “tablecloth” will comfortably accommodate a group of six people.

Guests will be treated to “packed meals specially cooked by restaurateurs” from the Champs-Elysées.

Nine pop-up kitchens will be strategically placed nearby to prepare and serve meals to attendees.

The sessions are scheduled for 11:45.AM and 1:30.PM.

Limited Space

While participation is complimentary, due to the limited space available and anticipated high demand, the organisers will conduct a draw to randomly select approximately 3,700 lucky individuals who will have the chance to partake in this unique experience right in the heart of the French capital.

To be in with a chance, head to the website: paris.fr