Dances of all styles, levels and ages at Marcia´s Dance Centre

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 May 2024 • 9:46

Marcia´s Dance Centre performers Credit: Marcia´s Dance Centre, Facebook

See the talented dancers of Marcia´s Dance Centre for their next performance at the Fira Calpe on May 12.

Each year, the City Council hosts the Fira Calpe festival and invites Marcia´s Dance Centre to entertain the audience with fabulous performances by dance groups of different styles, levels and ages.

This year, a diverse programme of dances including ballet, tap dancing, hip hop, burlesque and Charleston will showcase the local talent, ranging from three-year-old dancers to groups of 70+. 

Marcia´s Dance Centre has been participating and inspiring the local community for the past 40 years, directed by the founder, Marcia Antoinette and her daughter Phaedra Vaughan; both professionals in the Ballroom and Latin American Dance branches.

Whether you want to develop a career in the performing arts, prepare for your wedding dance, or just improve your life with fun and friendly dance classes, Marcia´s Dance Centre will be happy to welcome you.

Find out more about Marcia´s Dance Centre here.

Watch Marcia´s Dance Centre performance on May 12 at Plaza de Mayor, Calpe, at 2-3pm.

