Dances of all styles, levels and ages at Marcia´s Dance Centre

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 9:46
Marcia´s Dance Centre performers
Credit: Marcia´s Dance Centre, Facebook
See the talented dancers of Marcia´s Dance Centre for their next performance at the Fira Calpe on May 12.
Each year, the City Council hosts the Fira Calpe festival and invites Marcia´s Dance Centre to entertain the audience with fabulous performances by dance groups of different styles, levels and ages.
This year, a diverse programme of dances including ballet, tap dancing, hip hop, burlesque and Charleston will showcase the local talent, ranging from three-year-old dancers to groups of 70+.
Marcia´s Dance Centre has been participating and inspiring the local community for the past 40 years, directed by the founder, Marcia Antoinette and her daughter Phaedra Vaughan; both professionals in the Ballroom and Latin American Dance branches.
Whether you want to develop a career in the performing arts, prepare for your wedding dance, or just improve your life with fun and friendly dance classes, Marcia´s Dance Centre will be happy to welcome you.
Find out more about Marcia´s Dance Centre here.
Watch Marcia´s Dance Centre performance on May 12 at Plaza de Mayor, Calpe, at 2-3pm.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
