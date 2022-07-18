WATCH: Incredible moment nun separates two kissing actresses filming in Italy’s Naples

BREAKING NEWS: President Putin fires Russia's representative to European Court of Human Rights Close
By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 18:38

A nun has gone viral after separating two kissing actresses filming a scene in Italy’s Naples.

In the video the nun is seen separating the two kissing actresses in Italy’s Naples, who were filming a scene for the TV series “Mare fouri”.

Serena de Ferrari and Kushan Wilson, were surprised to have a nun separate them amidst a kiss in the Quartieri Spagnoli.

First she asks if they have gone to Mass, then accuses them of being the devil as she tries to separate them by blaming their generation for the spread of the Coronavirus.

At the moment the troupe was surprised and amused, then seeing the nun’s insistence she was asked to leave because she was getting in the way of the work, at which point the nun walked away, still very upset.

The footage was shared on Twitter:

“A religious woman separated actresses Serena de Ferrari and Kyshan Wilson as they were about to exchange a kiss during a photo shoot in Naples’ Quartieri Spagnoli for the promotion of the TV series ‘Mare Fuori’.”

One user responded: “Is it only me who finds this tender? In his catholic-oltransian vision he only wanted to ‘save’ those poor ‘harlots’ ✨”

Credit: Twitter @TheGattoRognoso @perchetendenza

Another user responded: “That laugh”

Credit: Twitter @nonleggerlo

Another user wrote: “The two laughing girls are the best answer 😏And I hate #nuns anyway 😅 Primary school with nuns fuelled my future atheism”

Credit: Twitter @Nixnives1

Another tweer read: “Whatever… what a speech. What’s a 75-year-old nun to do? Come on, behave.”

Credit: Twitter @P3droFavale

Another user wrote: “after graduation etc…”

Credit: Twitter @serioustony_ @Dottor_Strowman

The news of the nun separating two kissing actresses in Italy’s Naples follows reports that former Italian footballer Francesco Rizzo died, aged 79, as reported on Sunday, July 17.

