Tributes pour in following death of former Italian footballer Francesco Rizzo Credit: Wikimedia

Former Italian footballer Francesco Rizzo has reportedly died, aged 79, as reported on Sunday, July 17.

Francesco Rizzo, a former Italian footballer has died according as reported by Cagliari News.

The news was announced by Italian journalist Vittorio Sanna, who published a message from the former red and blue midfielder’s daughter, on his Facebook page:

“I receive from Francesco Rizzo’s family the sad news of his passing and I share with ALL CAGLIARI FANS the words of Roberta to make you understand why THE HISTORY OF CAGLIARI is a heritage of humanity:

“Good evening Vittorio. I am Roberta Rizzo, the daughter of Francesco Rizzo. We had spoken some time ago on the occasion of the very touching reportage (episode of 100 Rossoblu) you did on Mio Babbo, which, by the way, he was able to appreciate despite not being well. I wanted to thank you again for your words.”

“Unfortunately, I have to inform you that Mio Babbo passed away today Sunday 17th in the early afternoon. My family and I would like you to be aware of this. Greetings Roberta.”

Italian football club ACF Fiorentina tweeted a tribute to the former player stating:

“Fiorentina expresses its profound condolences for the passing of Francesco Rizzo, hero of the second viola scudetto. The Viola people extend their sympathy to his family and loved ones.”

La Fiorentina esprime il suo profondo cordoglio per la scomparsa di Francesco Rizzo, eroe del secondo scudetto viola. Il popolo Viola si stringe attorno alla famiglia e ai cari. — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) July 17, 2022

Another tweet read:

“Francesco Rizzo, the first player from Reggio Calabria to play for the Italian national team, has died. He was called up in 1966, when he was playing for Cagliari. He scored 2 goals in a friendly against Bulgaria. He was part of the squad that played in the 1966 World Cup.”

Morreu Francesco Rizzo, primeiro jogador da Régio da Calábria a atuar pela seleção italiana. Ele foi convocado em 1966, quando atuava pelo Cagliari. Fez 2 gols em um amistoso contra a Bulgária. Integrou o elenco que disputou a Copa do Mundo de 1966. pic.twitter.com/wjy8Iom2v5 — João Renato Alves (@jrenato83) July 17, 2022

The news follows the death of Georgi Aleksandrovich Yartsev, a former football coach for the Russian national team, as reported on Friday, July 15.

