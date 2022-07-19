Buzz Aldrin is auctioning off the NASA jacket he wore to the moon

Sotheby’s have confirmed the Auction by saying: “Sotheby’s is proud to present an array of items from legendary Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin.”

“The items include pieces which were instrumental in the Apollo 11 mission, storied ephemera from Buzz’s time in space, and clothing worn on lunar missions.”

“The works will be sold in the Buzz Aldrin: American Icon sale on 26 July 2022.”

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of department and senior specialist for science and pop culture said: “These objects not only witnessed mankind’s greatest achievement, but many of them made that achievement possible.”

“These are important historic artefacts from that greatest moment in human history. They remind us of what mankind can accomplish.”

Buzz Aldrin, now 92, said: “This collection is a summation of my career as an astronaut, from my studies at West Point to my first EVA during Gemini XII, to humankind’s first lunar landing on Apollo 11 where we planted the American flag, and a bit beyond.”

“After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world, which for many are symbols of a historical moment, but for me have always remained personal mementoes of a life dedicated to science and exploration.”

“From the jacket that I wore on my trip to the Moon and back, to the famous broken circuit breaker switch that nearly ended our lives, and the pen that saved us, to various artefacts we used to complete the mission, I hope that this collection offers some insight into what it has been like to be Buzz Aldrin.”

