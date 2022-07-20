By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 13:46

China launches emergency response after case of Bubonic Plague in Ningxia region Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

China has detected a case of Bubonic Plague in its Ningxia Hui region, causing it to launch an emergency response.

China’s Bubonic Plague reportedly originated in a different region to Ningxia, but authorities did not specify the region, as reported by Global Times.

Ningxia will treat the patient under a level IV emergency warning, implementing epidemic measures in a bid to stop the case from spreading.

The level IV warning is the lowest plague level response in China.

A level IV warning is the lowest level in the national emergency response mechanism for plague, according to media reports.

Bubonic Plague is normally spread by rodents, with the infectious disease being highly transmissible and fatal.

The World Health Organization states that the plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic bacteria normally carried by small rodents and/or their fleas.

The news has rapidly spread on Twitter:

“Lots of media today on how a case of the bubonic plague has been confirmed in China’s Ningxia,” read one tweet.

To which another user responded: “Not now China.”

Not now China — Jim Toms (@09EA63) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @09EA63 @kerrya11en

“Ningxia, the autonomous region of communist #china, has detected & confirmed a case of bubonic plague, also called the Black Death.”

Ningxia, the autonomous region of communist #china, has detected & confirmed a case of bubonic plague, also called the Black Death. pic.twitter.com/uewuXx6gsP — Northrop Gundam ⛩ (@GundamNorthrop) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @GundamNorthdrop

“#plague #chinaplague Bubonic plague confirmed in northwest China – Xinhua.”

Credit: Twitter @CyberRealms1

In further China news, citizens in Zhengzhou stormed a bank in a mass protest after their assets were reportedly frozen, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram