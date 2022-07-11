By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 14:46
WATCH: Citizens in Zhengzhou China storm bank in huge frozen assets protest
Credit: Twitter @marcfriedrich7
Footage of the incident in China was shared on Twitter: “Citizens in Zhengzhou try to storm a bank after assets got frozen. Soon in theaters in Europe.”
To which another Twitter user responded:
“China is gonna have a major revolution on its hands at some point. Communism, no matter what flavor, is just not stable.”
China is gonna have a major revolution on its hands at some point. Communism, no matter what flavor, is just not stable.
— Robben4days (@Robben4days) July 11, 2022
China is gonna have a major revolution on its hands at some point. Communism, no matter what flavor, is just not stable.
— Robben4days (@Robben4days) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @marcfriedrich7 @Robben4days
Another Twitter user responded:
“Whatever happened to that stupid story about the “cash shortage”?”
“#WEF #GreatReset #GreatResist #Gaslighting #PsyOp #Money #Cash #Cash Shortage”
Was ist eigentlich aus dieser dummen Geschichte von der "Bargeldknappheit" geworden?#WEF #GreatReset #GreatResist #Gaslighting #PsyOp #Money #Bargeld #Bargeldknappheit pic.twitter.com/lHdDLjjpao
— Dirk – locker bleiben 🙂 (@Dirk_aus_Hessen) July 11, 2022
Was ist eigentlich aus dieser dummen Geschichte von der "Bargeldknappheit" geworden?#WEF #GreatReset #GreatResist #Gaslighting #PsyOp #Money #Bargeld #Bargeldknappheit pic.twitter.com/lHdDLjjpao
— Dirk – locker bleiben 🙂 (@Dirk_aus_Hessen) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Dirk_aus_Hessen
Another user stated: “Albania”
Albania!!
— Bob Bishop – Detective Investor 🇿🇲 (@bobbishop72) July 11, 2022
Albania!!
— Bob Bishop – Detective Investor 🇿🇲 (@bobbishop72) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @bobbishop72
One Twitter user explained the protest stating:
“A few nuances to understand the Henan County Bank protest”:
“The protest banners point to Henan Govt and Party Secretary Lou Yangsheng, but they are protesting at PBOC’s Zhengzhou branch.”
“This location choice is very relevant to the case.”
One of the more neutral take on this incident.
— Zhao Dashuai 无条件爱国 🇨🇳 (@obsidianstatue1) July 11, 2022
One of the more neutral take on this incident.
— Zhao Dashuai 无条件爱国 🇨🇳 (@obsidianstatue1) July 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @obsidianstatue1 @liqian_ren
According to the same Twitter user, the protestors used English banner sand used Chinese banners to openly call out the Party Secretary by name, hung Mao’s portraits, and chanted for President Xi to investigate Henan Government bank.
The local government allegedly suppressed protestors with plain clothed agents as well as censoring reports of the incident.
The protest was reportedly the fourth in a series of protests carried out by bank users.
The news of citizens in China’s Zhengzhou storming a bank follows reports of farmers in Poland and Italy joining strikes like those seen in the Netherlands as the anti-government movement, following the new fertiliser laws, continues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.