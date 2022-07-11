By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 14:46

WATCH: Citizens in Zhengzhou China storm bank in huge frozen assets protest Credit: Twitter @marcfriedrich7

Citizens in Zhengzhou China, have stormed a bank in a mass protest after their assets were reportedly frozen, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Footage of the incident in China was shared on Twitter: “Citizens in Zhengzhou try to storm a bank after assets got frozen. Soon in theaters in Europe.”

To which another Twitter user responded:

“China is gonna have a major revolution on its hands at some point. Communism, no matter what flavor, is just not stable.”

Another Twitter user responded:

“Whatever happened to that stupid story about the “cash shortage”?”

“#WEF #GreatReset #GreatResist #Gaslighting #PsyOp #Money #Cash #Cash Shortage”

Another user stated: “Albania”

One Twitter user explained the protest stating:

“A few nuances to understand the Henan County Bank protest”:

“The protest banners point to Henan Govt and Party Secretary Lou Yangsheng, but they are protesting at PBOC’s Zhengzhou branch.”

“This location choice is very relevant to the case.”

According to the same Twitter user, the protestors used English banner sand used Chinese banners to openly call out the Party Secretary by name, hung Mao’s portraits, and chanted for President Xi to investigate Henan Government bank.

The local government allegedly suppressed protestors with plain clothed agents as well as censoring reports of the incident.

The protest was reportedly the fourth in a series of protests carried out by bank users.

The news of citizens in China’s Zhengzhou storming a bank follows reports of farmers in Poland and Italy joining strikes like those seen in the Netherlands as the anti-government movement, following the new fertiliser laws, continues.

