British tourist charged for using fireworks near forest in Costa Blanca’s Javea

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 12:40

Fireworks - Image InfinitumProdux/Shutterstock.com

A British tourist on holiday in Javea on the Northern Costa Blanca has been charged by local police after he was found to be using fireworks near a local forest on a day where the fire risk was very high.

The event is said to have taken place on Tuesday night, July 19 but has only now been made public on Friday, July 22.

Complaints were raised by locals living in the Castellans area of Javea at around 11 pm, who said that fireworks were being used in an unsafe manner in an area of high fire risk.

After a search, the police were able to identify a house on Langroe Street where the fireworks were being let off.

The police intervened and stopped any further fireworks being used, as well as charging the person involved under article 54 of the citizen coexistence ordinance. That ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks and other items that may cause a wildfire.

A fine of up to €750 can be levied for contravening the ordinance.

Details of the individual involved have not been released nor has further information regarding the exact circumstances of the contravention.

The news of a British tourist being charged for using fireworks near a forest comes as many areas continue to fight wildfires, whilst others have begun the task of clearing up after wildfires in their areas were finally brought under control.

