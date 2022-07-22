By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 10:58

BREAKING NEWS: Russia blocks Google in Donetsk People's Republic due to "Ukraine's propaganda"

The leaders of Russia and the Donetsk People’s Republic have decided to ban Google due to the “West and Ukraine’s propaganda”, as reported on Friday, July 22.

The announcement on Russia banning Google in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to Ukraine’s propaganda was reported by Denis Pushilin, the Head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin on his official Telegram channel.

“The leaders of Russia and the Donetsk People’s Republic are taking steps to comprehensively ensure the security and comprehensive protection of the population of Donbas.”

“Today, the West and Ukraine are exerting unprecedented pressure on the Republic and posing threats to both physical and psychological security. ”

“The purpose of this pressure is to intimidate the inhabitants of the Donetsk People’s Republic and break their spirit.”

“We are confident that they will not succeed, because it is impossible to break the Russian spirit, but it is also impossible to do nothing in such a situation.”

“The inhumane propaganda of Ukraine and the West has long gone beyond all limits. There has been a real harassment of the Russians, an imposition of lies and disinformation.”

“At the forefront of information technology in this regard is the Google search engine, which is openly propagandizing terrorism and violence against all Russians and especially the population of Donbas at the behest of its handlers from the US government.”

“This did not start yesterday. I believe this situation should no longer be tolerated. We have decided to block Google in the DPR. ”

“This is how any society deals with criminals: they isolate them from other people. If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work.”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news of the Google ban follows the Donetsk People’s Republic signing its first memorandum to liberate Kharkiv from Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.