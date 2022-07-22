BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirm active shooter incident in downtown LA

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 8:29

LAPD confirmed that they are investigating an active shooter incident in downtown LA.

UPDATE 8.29 am (July 22) – The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the incident that broke out in downtown LA at around 9.35 pm on Thursday, July 21 (local time).

“Central Area Officers and Detectives can confirm that an active shooting investigation is being conducted at 7th and Spring. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Station. Traffic is being diverted from the area. Use Broadway or Main St, 8th St or 6th St.”

UPDATE 8.22 am (July 22) – A shooting in downtown Los Angeles (LA) in the USA has left multiple people injured. Many of the victims have been rushed to the hospital.

Reports from California’s LA suggest that four people have been injured as a result of the shooting.

Four suspects are wanted by police in relation to the incident.

The incident occurred at around 9.35 pm on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.

According to local CBS, the suspects ran onto Spring Street and headed towards 6th Street after the shooting.

ORIGINAL 7.43 am (July 22) – Police in the US’s Los Angeles (LA) are responding to reports of a mass shooting incident in the downtown area on Friday, July 22 (Thursday, July 21 local time).

Early reports from the scene suggest that three people have been shot – one woman and two men – in California’s downtown LA area as videos and photos begin flooding social media of the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the incident in a tweet without going into detail.

“Central Area Officers are conducting an investigation at 7th St and Spring St. Traffic in the area will be impacted. Please use alternate route. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Central Area Detectives. You can remain anonymous.”

Prolific breaking news account RawAlerts shared the following footage of police at the scene.

“🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in downtown LA, California. Right now multiple authorities are responding to multiple people being injured in a shooting in downtown la reports of five people have been transported to the hospital,” the account said.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in downtown LA

⁰📌#LosAngeles l #California Right now multiple authorities are responding to multiple people being injured in a shooting in downtown la reports of five people have been transported to the hospital pic.twitter.com/22GH3JvQFa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 22, 2022

Reporter Sam Bader wrote: “Several injured following a shooting near 7th St. and Spring St. in #DowntownLA. Large #LAPD response in the area. @KTLA’s Sky5 is overhead.”

#BREAKING: Several injured following a shooting near 7th St. and Spring St. in #DowntownLA. Large #LAPD response in the area. @KTLA's Sky5 is overhead. pic.twitter.com/1aKD06NTep — Sam Bader (@SamBaderNews) July 22, 2022

The incident in California’s LA follows the mass shooting in Chigaco which happened in Highland Park, Illinois.

On July 4, as many American celebrate Independence Day, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III (age 22 from Highwood, Illinois), shot and killed at least six people as they watched a July 4 parade.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with more information as it’s made available.

