Asda slashes petrol and diesel prices to help motorists save money

By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 18:35

John David Photography/Shutterstock.com

Asda has slashed its petrol and diesel prices in a bid to help motorists save money in the current fuel crisis, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Asda will be slashing its prices of unleaded petrol by 5ppl and its diesel prices by 3ppl in a bid to help motorists across the nation save money when filling up their tanks.

According to Asda, drivers will pay on average 174ppl for unleaded and 185ppl for diesel when filling up at Asda’s 323 petrol stations across the UK.

The latest price reduction follows a cut of 4ppl earlier in the week, meaning the supermarket has reduced fuel prices by 9ppl on unleaded and 7ppl on diesel since the start of the week.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet commented on the drop, stating:

“Asda’s price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol. That’s potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially-high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns.”

“First, it was a few dozen small independent forecourts showing up the big boys. Now, Asda has called them out with on average a fiver off the cost of a tank of petrol. Latest UK pump price averages have petrol at 184.50p a litre (27 July).”

The news of Asda reducing its petrol and diesel prices follows a family-run petrol station in Abergavenny, South Wales being overwhelmed after it discounted its fuel by 20p.

