Palma de Mallorca suspends galley operator’s licence of horse that collapsed

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 20:33

One of the many horses working in Palma de Mallorca. Credit: Progreso en Verde

Palma de Mallorca Council has suspended the licence for the galley operator that was in charge of the horse that recently collapsed in 40°C heat.

Following the traumatic incident that occurred last Saturday, July 23, when a horse collapsed in Juan Carlos I Square, in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Balearic island of Mallorca, the galley operator has had their licence suspended by the Council.

ℹ️ L'àrea de Mobilitat Sostenible immobilitza la galera del cavall que es va desplomar diumenge passat a la p. Joan Carles I El cavall se sotmetrà a una revisió extraordinària als serveis veterinaris equins EQvet de Son Pardo la setmana que ve 📲 https://t.co/Z5EIM1cGuK pic.twitter.com/HUpeyuA1QF — Ajuntament de Palma (@ajuntpalma) July 29, 2022

In a statement released on Friday, July 29, Palma Council said: “The Sustainable Mobility Area has immobilised the galley with license number 25 following the incident that took place last Saturday, July 23, with the result of a horse that collapsed in King Juan Carlos I Square“.

“The horse affected by this incident has been immobilised and will not be able to provide any service until it has undergone an extraordinary review by the veterinary services of the EQvet equine services facilities in Son Pardo next August 2”, it continued.

“As stipulated in the Regulation of galleys in article 66, a galley can be immobilized when it is considered that the deficiencies are of such an entity that the use of the vehicle or the cavalry may affect the safety of the transport, the health of the animal or the sanitary conditions or the image of the service”, the statement concluded.

Francesc Dalmau, the Councillor for Sustainable Mobility in Palma indicated: “Until it is guaranteed that all safety conditions are met, the galley will remain stopped”.

“The sector is very aware of the situation we live in today, in which we are very concerned about animal welfare. To this end, with legislative changes, we are going to change this situation. As much as it is a tradition, it cannot be perpetuated and a transformation has to be carried out through political agreement”, Dalmau added, according to majorcadailybulletin.com.

This type of horse carriage has already been banned by several councils in Mallorca, but Palma is one of those still allowing it, along with bullfighting.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.