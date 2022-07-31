Catalan pop sensation Rosalia shoots a music video in Palma de Mallorca

By Chris King • 31 July 2022 • 0:23

Image of Spanish pop star Rosalia performing "Motomami" in Barcelona on July 23, 2022. Credit: Wikipedia - By Serggg.02 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121092495

Palma de Mallorca was the location for Spanish pop star Rosalia to shoot part of the promo video for her latest single.

Spanish pop sensation Rosalia was spotted on the Balearic island of Mallorca this afternoon, Saturday, July 30. The Catalan singer was there to film a part of the promo video for her latest single ‘Despecha’.

She arrived by private jet at around 2pm and was immediately taken to a waiting boat that transferred her to Portitxol beach. Once word got out that the superstar was in town, large crowds gathered to witness the making of her new video, according to ultimahora.es.

Several scenes had already been shot before Rosalia arrived, with the production team cordoning off part of the beach and decorating it with towels and umbrellas. Lucky extras from Palma took part in the video shoot, an indication to locals that something bigger was possibly about to follow.

Rosalia performed this song at the inaugural concert of her Motomami World Tour on July 6 in the Spanish city of Almeria. This is the artist’s third concert tour but is her first major one, taking in venues in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

It is scheduled to end on December 18 in Paris, France. This coming Monday, August 1, she will be playing a sold-out concert in Son Fusteret in Mallorca.

