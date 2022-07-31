If in doubt, assume covid, says leading medical professional

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 10:19

Image - sore throat: RomarioIen/shutterstock

Professor Tim Spector, a British medical researcher at King’s College London university, has warned people of new symptoms of the covid-19 virus. He advises people that if they are in doubt as to why they are feeling under the weather, that they should assume covid to be on the safe side.

The new tell-tale symptoms include a sore throat and morning fatigue even if you’ve had a good night’s sleep.

Tim Spector was the creator of Zoe, the virus tracking app named after the nutrition company which is financially supporting the Zoe Health Study. The app is endorsed by NHS Wales and NHS Scotland and the health study was created with the support of grants from the UK Government Department of Heath and Social Care between August 2020 and March 2022.

Currently, the app reveals that on the 29th July 2022, there are 185,208 new symptomatic cases of Covid in the UK. With these high figures, Spector suggests that people should be wary of the new symptoms because “there are twice as many Covid cases as common colds currently”. Spector added that “the ratio has never been so high”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk

Although the UK is thought to be over the peak of infections and Spector is hopeful that “this wave will be over soon”, recent months saw rising infection levels across the UK.

The Office of National Statistics has reported that around 600,000 fewer Brits have Covid this week than the week before, and that 3.8 million people had the virus on the 20th July 2022, whereas this week, statistics have dropped to around 3.2 million.

