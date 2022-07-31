Pope Francis points out that stopping war in Ukraine is the “most reasonable thing” to do

By Annie Dabb • 31 July 2022 • 16:14

Image - Pope Francis: PIXEL2020/shutterstock

This Sunday, Pope Francis has suggested that the best next move with regards to the War in Ukraine is to “stop and negotiate” as the “most reasonable thing” to do.

The Pope has acknowledged the damaging effects of war on Ukraine’s population but also for the whole world in general, as reported by News 360.

His announcement came after his six day apostolic journey to Canada in which he prayed for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine every day. He described these people as “attacked and tormented” and said that he had asked “God to deliver them from the scourge of war”. The Pope returned to Rome this weekend.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for 32 days now, and has led the Pope to plead with political leaders involved in the conflict to “Stop the war! Silence the guns! Negotiate seriously for peace!”

Emphasising the effect that the war is having on everyone, the Pope delivered his speech to a crowd of thousands after reciting Angelus with them. Some spectators held Ukrainian and Polish flags to show their alliance and support for the victims of Russia’s brutal invasion.

In the same speech, Pope Francis also criticised the “lust for resources and riches” which is particularly prevalent in “the arms trade”. He blamed this lust and greed for the wars and conflicts such as that which is happening in Ukraine. He also described greed as “a disease that destroys people”, and said that those who are seeking only to accumulate more material wealth become “slaves and servants of money”.

