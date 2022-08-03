By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 20:14

BREAKING: European Court denies Archie Battersbee's parents appeal to delay withdrawing life support. Image: Yavdat/Shutterstock.com

THE European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has denied the parents of Archie Battersbee in their appeal to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.

The ECHR said it “would not interfere” with the UK court decision that ruled against the family of Archie Battersbee, who are desperately trying to stop his life-support treatment from being stopped.

As reported by GMB News, the court said it ‘would not grant an interim measure to continue treatment’ while declaring the parents’ complaints “inadmissible”.

According to a statement from the court, requests are normally only granted “on an exceptional basis” and “when the applicants would otherwise face a real risk of irreversible harm”.

Earlier, with the appeal lodged before the ECHR, Archie Battersbee’s family secured 24 more hours of life for him.

His lawyers argued that ending the treatment would breach the UK’s obligations under Articles 10 and 12 of the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, and Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Children.

According to the Daily Mail, a hospital spokesman stated: “We will make no changes to Archie’s care until the outstanding legal issues are resolved.”

Archie’s Mother stated: “Yesterday was a very down day for me. People that know me know I won’t stay down for long, especially when it comes to fighting for my son’s life.”

“I promised Arch, same with his dad, that we will fight ’til the bitter end, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

“We’re going to fight for the right for my son to live.”

In addition, she claimed that doctors in Japan, Italy and Turkey have offered to treat Archie. She stated: “I’m now considering options to move him outside the UK.”

The update comes after the previous appeal with the Supreme Court from the parents of Archie Battersbee failed.

The ruling from the Supreme Court said it was “not persuaded that there is an arguable case that the Court of Appeal has so erred and accordingly refuses permission to appeal to this Court”.

They said that the Court of Appeal “made the correct decision”.

The ruling said it was “not clear that Archie has any more extensive rights in international law” nor was the decision to end treatment a “breach of international law”.