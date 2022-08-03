By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 17:42
WATCH: Volcano near Fagradalsfjall Iceland erupts days after multiple earthquakes in Reykjanes Peninsula. Image: mbl.is/YouTube
Video footage being shared online shows the moment that a webcam from Icelandic news outlet mbl.is caught the new eruption from a volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, Iceland (around 13.27 local time).
Reykjanes on fire (again): Here’s the moment the @mblfrettir webcam discovers the new eruption at Fagradalsfjall, Iceland (around 13:27 local time). Livestream can be viewed at https://t.co/wvSA7XvtsR #Iceland #icelandvolcano #icelandquakes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UWPBuCqtIb
Reykjanes on fire (again): Here’s the moment the @mblfrettir webcam discovers the new eruption at Fagradalsfjall, Iceland (around 13:27 local time). Livestream can be viewed at https://t.co/wvSA7XvtsR #Iceland #icelandvolcano #icelandquakes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UWPBuCqtIb
MP for Pirate Party in Iceland, Gisli Olafsson, said that scientists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office have flown over the eruption in a Coast Guard helicopter to confirm the exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir.
Scientist from @Vedurstofan are flying over the #eruption in a Coast Guard @gaeslan helicopter to confirm exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir.
Scientist from @Vedurstofan are flying over the #eruption in a Coast Guard @gaeslan helicopter to confirm exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir.
“Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed,” the Icelandic Meteorological Office wrote.
Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed.
Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed.
Cambridge Volcano Seismology tweeted: “Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!! Lava is enchanting.”
Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!!
Lava is enchanting 🤣🌋 pic.twitter.com/waeVk8mN7d
Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!!
Lava is enchanting 🤣🌋 pic.twitter.com/waeVk8mN7d
Sky Lagoon Iceland wrote: “Here we go again! Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted!”
Here we go again! 🌋 Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/WywQn5h29a
Here we go again! 🌋 Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/WywQn5h29a
Beginning on Saturday, July 30, the tremors culminated in a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, near Grindavik, a rough 50 kilometres away from the capital of Reykjavik.
Thousands of tremors also occurred during the early hours of Monday, August 1, with a recorded magnitude of more than 4.0.
