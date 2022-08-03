By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 17:42

WATCH: Volcano near Fagradalsfjall Iceland erupts days after multiple earthquakes in Reykjanes Peninsula. Image: mbl.is/YouTube

DAYS after a strong swarm of up to 4,000 earthquakes were been detected in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, a volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain erupted on Wednesday, August 3.

Video footage being shared online shows the moment that a webcam from Icelandic news outlet mbl.is caught the new eruption from a volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, Iceland (around 13.27 local time).

MP for Pirate Party in Iceland, Gisli Olafsson, said that scientists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office have flown over the eruption in a Coast Guard helicopter to confirm the exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir.

Scientist from @Vedurstofan are flying over the #eruption in a Coast Guard @gaeslan helicopter to confirm exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir. — Gisli Olafsson (@gislio) August 3, 2022

“Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed,” the Icelandic Meteorological Office wrote.

Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed. — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) August 3, 2022

Cambridge Volcano Seismology tweeted: “Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!! Lava is enchanting.”

Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!! Lava is enchanting 🤣🌋 pic.twitter.com/waeVk8mN7d — Cambridge Volcano Seismology (@CamVolcSeis) August 3, 2022

Sky Lagoon Iceland wrote: “Here we go again! Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted!”

Here we go again! 🌋 Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/WywQn5h29a — Sky Lagoon Iceland (@SkyLagoonIS) August 3, 2022

Beginning on Saturday, July 30, the tremors culminated in a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, near Grindavik, a rough 50 kilometres away from the capital of Reykjavik.

Thousands of tremors also occurred during the early hours of Monday, August 1, with a recorded magnitude of more than 4.0.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.