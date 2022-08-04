App to protect seagrass meadows is officially launched in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 19:21

MORE PROTECTION: Regional and local authorities attended the launch of the Projecte Posidonia Photo credit: Javea town hall

THE Oceanografic Foundation recently presented its free Projecte Posidonia app that will help boatowners to anchor in an environmentally-friendly manner.

The app, which is based on geolocation, incorporates marine maps of Denia, Javea, Benitachell, Moraira, Benissa and Calpe where nautical tourism and yachting are most active. It also includes a list of good practices aimed at protecting the marine ecosystem by preventing damage to the meadows of Posidonia seagrass when anchoring.

Boatowners using the app will receive a message on their mobiles, advising them when they are in an area where regional laws prevent them from anchoring owing to the presence of protected seagrass meadows.

Created in conjunction with Banca March’s Mediterranean Fund and Valencia City’s Ciudad de las Artes y Ciencias, the app was officially presented at the Club Nautica’s Sailing School in Javea on August 3.

Those present included the Generalitat president Ximo Puig, Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi and the Fundacion Oceanografic’s managing director Leocadia Garcia, together with representatives from the town halls of Denia, Calpe, Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell as well as yacht clubs and marinas.

