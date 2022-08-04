By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 12:06

Belarus to participate in military exercises in Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate Ruslan Kalnitsky/Shutterstock.com

Belarus will reportedly participate in military exercises in Russia, as the Ukraine war continues, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

The news of Belarus participating in military exercises in Russia amidst Ukraine tensions was reported on Twitter by Belarusian news source “Belarusian Hajun Project, who stated:

“Belarusian military will go to exercises in Russia. Yesterday we wrote about a strange Russian transport aircraft IL-76 (RA-78847), which flew from Iran to Moscow with a stop in Armenia and then landed in Minsk.”

“It became known that the aircraft delivered the participants of the contest “Confident Reception” (among communications troops), which is held within the framework of the International Army Games – 2022 in Belarus.”

It became known that the aircraft delivered the participants of the contest “Confident Reception” (among communications troops), which is held within the framework of the International Army Games – 2022 in Belarus.

2/6 pic.twitter.com/pJIujWjaUv — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

“It also became known that the Belarusian military contingent will participate in the strategic command post exercise “Vostok-2022” in Russia. This was announced by the Ministry of Defence of Belarus.”

“More than 250 soldiers of one of the mechanized brigades of the Western Operational Command (the 6th brigade from Grodno or the 11th brigade from Slonim) of the Belarusian Armed Forces will participate in the exercise.”

More than 250 soldiers of one of the mechanized brigades of the Western Operational Command (the 6th brigade from Grodno or the 11th brigade from Slonim) of the Belarusian Armed Forces will participate in the exercise.

4/6 pic.twitter.com/UBG7H3dtcE — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

“General Gerasimov, the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was appointed the chief of the exercise.”

“The practical phase of the exercise will be held at 13 training grounds of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces from August 30 to September 5.”

The practical phase of the exercise will be held at 13 training grounds of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces from August 30 to September 5.

6/6 pic.twitter.com/c8mOoNysdc — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MotolkoHelp

The news follows reports of the military training exercises of the Belarus Armed Forces being extended on Ukraine’s border and other locations, as reported on Friday July 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram