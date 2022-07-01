By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 13:04

Belarus extends military training exercises on Ukraine border as tensions escalate Credit: @MotolkoHelp

Military training exercises of the Belarus Armed Forces are reportedly to be extended on Ukraine’s border and other locations until at least July 9, as reported on Friday July 1.

Belarus’ Armed Forces will reportedly be extending their military exercises on Ukraine’s border as well as in other locations in Belarus, as reported by the Belarusian Hajun project.

The project reported the extension of Belarus’ military exercises in a tweet that showed a map of the locations that will see military exercises:

“Exercises of the Belarusian Armed Forces are extended till at least July 9 in Belarus.

July 3 will be a day off for all training grounds, and for some it will also be July 2.

The extension of exercise at the Belarusian training grounds is as follows:”

According to the project, despite an extended exercise period at the training grounds, the Belarusian army is still not ready for any offensive military action, but has become more prepared for defence.

The Belarusian Hajun Project claimed that it “continues to monitor all the activity of the Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces on the territory of Belarus.”

The news of Belarus extending its military exercises on Ukraine’s border comes just a day after the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, called on Russia to be ready to use nuclear weapons, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday June 30.

