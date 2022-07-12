By Joshua Manning • 12 July 2022 • 17:44

BREAKING NEWS: President of Belarus fires Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has fired the Deputy Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The President of Belarus fired the Deputy Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces, as reported in an official statement on the government website which read:

“Aleksandr Shkirenko dismissed from the post of deputy chief of general staff of the Armed Forces.”

“Major General Alexander Shkirenko has been relieved of the post of the chief of the organizational mobilization department – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and enrolled at the disposal of the Defense Minister. Decree No 240 to this effect was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on 12 July.”

The news follows the UK’s latest sanctions on Belarus following the nation’s support of Putin’s Russian invasion as well as President Lukashenko’s comments on Russia’s nuclear weapons, will see trade of an estimated £60 million worth of goods blocked.

The sanctions, that come into effect on Tuesday, July 5, affect technology, luxury goods and oil refining goods.

The measures include a ban on the export of oil refining goods, technology, luxury goods, Belarusian iron and steel, as well as restricting Belarus’ access to the UK’s financial services sector.

According to the government of UK, the Belarus regime has “actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine – launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace. ”

Military training exercises of the Belarus Armed Forces are also reportedly being extended on Ukraine’s border, as reported on Friday July 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram