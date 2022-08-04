By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 6:44
Can I enter Spain as a tourist and obtain a residence permit in 2022?
The general rule is that any foreigner (non-EU country citizen) can stay a maximum of 90 days as a tourist in Spain, therefore, before the end of that period of time, they must return to their country of origin and leave Spain. On the contrary, if you stay more than 90 days in Spain, you will find yourself in an irregular situation.
Can I enter Spain as a tourist and get a work permit? In general, no. The procedures must be initiated from your country of origin. In other words, it is not possible to start the application to obtain your work permit directly from Spain. However, at Just Law Solicitors, we found an exception.
If you apply for a work permit that is under the law of entrepreneurs (entrepreneur visa or permit as a highly qualified employee) it will be possible to carry out the entire process directly from Spain.
How to go from tourist to legal resident in Spain. Certain residence permits, such as a non-lucrative visa, can only be requested at the Spanish consulate located in your country of origin, but there are other options that allow you to obtain residence from Spain during your stay as a tourist. For example, If your partner is an EU citizen or is legally resident in Spain (Non-EU country citizen), if you can get a Student Visa. Now it is possible to get your student visa both from your country of origin and directly from Spain. With a Golden visa, well technically the investment visa. An entrepreneur visa or self-employed visa or via Rooting (Arraigo) is the process by which a foreigner can obtain residency if they have lived irregularly for a minimum period of time in Spain.
