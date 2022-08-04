By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 17:44

Charity event organised for Benidorm entertainer Paul McFarlane who died suddenly. Image: Jokers Bar Benidorm/Facebook

“BENIDORM’S s done it again,” a Facebook post read noting that a charity event had been organised in memory of popular Benidorm entertainer Paul McFarlane, who died suddenly of an asthma attack on Wednesday, August 3.

“In less than 24 hours, the whole community has pulled together [and] we are having a big charity fundraising event for our Paul McFarlane this Sunday, August 7,” Wayne Edward Bellamy-Wright wrote on Facebook.

He continued: “Thank you to everyone that has helped pull this off. Please tag and share and flood Facebook with the poster. Benidorm I love you xx.”

The event, which is called ‘Jokers Charity Event in loving memory of Paul McFarlane’, starts at 2 pm and runs until 6 pm at Jokers Bar in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm.

“Let’s raise a glass and raise some money in memory of our dear friend Paul,” the poster reads.

Spain’s Benidorm has been in mourning since news of Paul’s death broke on Wednesday, August 3.

Paul’s sister-in-law Zoe McFarlane wrote at the time: “Never thought I would have to write something like this but my brother-in-law Paul S H McFarlane today with Nathan and myself by his side and his sister on the phone sadly passed away.

“This was unexcepted and they of course never had anything in regards to funeral plans. His friends/colleagues here in Spain are going to set up a go fund me to help with costs and for Nathan to not worry about the Financial side.

“I know a lot of people will want to message Nathan but please give him space to come to terms with this. If you need to message me please do.”

A Just Giving fund set up to “cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for Paul’s family” has already surpassed the £5,000 it originally hoped to raise.

As noted on the Just Giving page, “[Paul’s] passing was completely unexpected and every penny will help to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Following the charity event on Sunday, August 7, Paul’s funeral will be held in Villajoyosa crematorium in Spain on Monday, August 8.

To donate to the Just Giving fund, please click the link here.

