By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 13:26

Estonia angers Russia in bid to remove WWII Soviet T-34 tank statue Top Drone/Shutterstock.com

Estonia is set to remove a WWII Soviet T-34 tank statue in Narva, a move that has reportedly enraged Russia, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

Estonia’s Foreign Minister spoke on the decision to remove the WWII Soviet T-34 tank on Russia’s border in the city of Narva:

“It is realistic to solve the issue within this month,” commented Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on the intention to demolish the monument to the Soviet fighters against Nazi invaders, as reported by ERR.

Many people have reportedly objected to the plans to demolish the monument, as they believe it is an act of “uncultivation”.

The Estonian diplomat has called the defenders of historical memory and dignity “provocateurs” and the monument “a symbol of aggression, a symbol of an aggressive state.”

Foreign Minister Lauri Läänemets stated: “The last few days have shown that the monument has become a public order issue. As soon as possible doesn’t mean tomorrow, or the day after, or overnight, secretly. We want to do it right, and we have to think about what happens afterwards.”

He added: “We have to remember that Narva must remain Estonian and be in good hands. Narvians should participate in working out a solution.”

“For Estonia, the monument is not a symbol of freedom. Soviet monuments symbolise a period when Estonia lost its freedom. Given the moments that happened in Ukraine in February, it all reminds Estonian society of that.”

The news of Estonia planning to remove the WWII Soviet T-34 Tank follows reports of Estonia proposing Schengen visas for Russians to the EU after Russia lifted Covid border crossing restrictions on July 15, leading to an increase of Russians crossing Estonia’s border.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.