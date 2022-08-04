WATCH: Volcano near Fagradalsfjall Iceland erupts again days after 4000 earthquakes hit Reykjanes Peninsula

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 15:55

WATCH: Volcano near Fagradalsfjall Iceland erupts days after multiple earthquakes in Reykjanes Peninsula. Image: mbl.is/YouTube

FOLLOWING its initial eruption on Wednesday, August 3, the volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland has erupted again, with videos and photos circulating online showing bright red lava spewing out.

UPDATE 3.55 pm (August 4) – The latest eruption of the volcano near Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall mountain, which is classified as a volcanic fissure, occurred about 16 kilometres from Keflavik International Airport. As of Thursday morning, the airport — which has flights from Seattle, London and Frankfurt — remained open and operational.

“Breaking: The Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted in Iceland The volcano is located just 32 kilometres from Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland,” one Twitter account wrote.

#Breaking: The Fagradalsfjall volcano has erupted in Iceland The volcano is located just 32 kilometers from Reykjavík, the capital of #Iceland. pic.twitter.com/ZJf0umsUpA — International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) August 4, 2022

Another wrote: “Saw this in a video about the new Volcano eruption in Iceland.”

Saw this in a video about the new #Volcano eruption in #Iceland. 🌋 Imagine if they had Instagram in Pompeii. pic.twitter.com/eDFHnWILRQ — svbl 💙💛 (@svblxyz) August 4, 2022

Another wrote: “Fagradalsfjall volcano has awakened 30 kilometres from the capital of Iceland.”

Fagradalsfjall volcano has awakened 30 kilometers from the capital of Iceland pic.twitter.com/4OyWSnQzo1 — RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) August 4, 2022

“The spectacular images of the volcano eruption Fagradalsfjall,” wrote another.

Following the eruption on Wednesday, August 3, the Government of Iceland said: “At 13:18 GMT today lava began flowing from a ground fissure around Fagradalsfjall near the town of Grindavík on the Reykjanes peninsula.

“The eruption follows intense seismic activity over the past few days. It is considered to be relatively small and due to its location, there is low threat to populated areas or critical infrastructure. However, it is possible that pollution can be detected due to the gas release so people are advised against visiting the site of the eruption.”

It added at the time: “Currently, there have been no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open.

“The site of the eruption is close to last year’s eruption that lasted for about six months. According to the Icelandic Met Office, the exact location of the fissure is in Meradalir about 1.5 km north of Mt. Stóri-Hrútur. The area is in southwest Iceland, about 15 km from Keflavik International Airport and about 25 km from the Reykjavík metropolitan area.”

The Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, said: “We‘ve been expecting an eruption somewhere in this area since the series of earthquakes started last weekend. What we know so far is that the eruption does not pose any risk to populated areas or critical infrastructure. We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely and now we also benefit from the experience gained from last year’s eruption.”

The government continued: “The response is being led by Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management of the police in cooperation with the Icelandic Meteorological Office and University of Iceland.

“The eruption is classified as a fissure eruption (often referred to as Icelandic-type) and does not usually result in large explosions or significant production of ash dispersed into the stratosphere.”

ORIGINAL 5.42 pm (August 3) – Days after a strong swarm of up to 4,000 earthquakes were been detected in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, a volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain erupted on Wednesday, August 3.

Video footage being shared online shows the moment that a webcam from Icelandic news outlet mbl.is caught the new eruption from a volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, Iceland (around 13.27 local time).

MP for Pirate Party in Iceland, Gisli Olafsson, said that scientists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office have flown over the eruption in a Coast Guard helicopter to confirm the exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir.

Scientist from @Vedurstofan are flying over the #eruption in a Coast Guard @gaeslan helicopter to confirm exact location, but it is thought to be at the Northern end of where lava reached last time in Merardalir. — Gisli Olafsson (@gislio) August 3, 2022

“Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed,” the Icelandic Meteorological Office wrote.

Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed. — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) August 3, 2022

Cambridge Volcano Seismology tweeted: “Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!! Lava is enchanting.”

Our fieldwork preparation meeting has been derailed by a NEW ERUPTION AT FAGRADALSFJALL!! Lava is enchanting 🤣🌋 pic.twitter.com/waeVk8mN7d — Cambridge Volcano Seismology (@CamVolcSeis) August 3, 2022

Sky Lagoon Iceland wrote: “Here we go again! Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted!”

Here we go again! 🌋 Only moments ago an eruption began again near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Last year we could safely enjoy the view of the volcano from the comfort of our infinity edge and even the sauna. Time will tell if we can see it from Sky Lagoon, we will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/WywQn5h29a — Sky Lagoon Iceland (@SkyLagoonIS) August 3, 2022

Beginning on Saturday, July 30, the tremors culminated in a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, near Grindavik, a rough 50 kilometres away from the capital of Reykjavik.

Thousands of tremors also occurred during the early hours of Monday, August 1, with a recorded magnitude of more than 4.0.

