BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA (USA)

BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at a marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA (USA). Image: @lonestarheard/Twitter

MULTIPLE alarm fire systems have been activated at a marijuana growery and commercial building in the US’ South Los Angeles (LA).

Reports of a huge fire at the marijuana growery in South LA flooded social media on Thursday, August 4 after a breaking news segment on Fox News was shared.

“Los Angeles, Happening Now: Multiple alarm fire at a marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA,” the LoneStarHeard account posted on Twitter.

The fire broke out at a one-story commercial building located in the area of 819 E. 62nd Street just before 7 am, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In the news report, around eight fire engines appear to be on the scene.

According to early reports, it appears that no one has been injured as a result of the blaze and that fire crews are tackling “a structure fire”.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update as more information is made available.

