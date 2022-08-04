BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA (USA)

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 17:11
BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at a marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA (USA). Image: @lonestarheard/Twitter
Reports of a huge fire at the marijuana growery in South LA flooded social media on Thursday, August 4 after a breaking news segment on Fox News was shared.
“Los Angeles, Happening Now: Multiple alarm fire at a marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA,” the LoneStarHeard account posted on Twitter.
Los Angeles, Happening Now: Multiple alarm fire at a marijuana growery and commercial building in South LA. pic.twitter.com/FNzZ7eLVL9
— LoneStarHerd🇺🇸 (@lonestarherd) August 4, 2022
The fire broke out at a one-story commercial building located in the area of 819 E. 62nd Street just before 7 am, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LAFD Alert- #Florence Greater Alarm Structure Fire 819 E 62nd St MAP: https://t.co/0Ifgl0SoMP FS33; One Story Commercial Building with Three Story Silo. DETAILS: https://t.co/eRUkPnLXfj
— LAFD (@LAFD) August 4, 2022
In the news report, around eight fire engines appear to be on the scene.
According to early reports, it appears that no one has been injured as a result of the blaze and that fire crews are tackling “a structure fire”.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update as more information is made available.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
