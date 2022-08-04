Holidu study reveals Mallorca’s small towns most popular among Spanish tourists

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 8:57

A Holidu study has revealed Mallorca's small towns that are most popular among Spanish tourists. Credit: Nichtvermittelbar, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A study by the company Holidu has revealed the small towns of Mallorca that are most popular among Spanish tourists and could be alternatives to all the typical places.

Some visitors to Mallorca would rather avoid the typical tourist spots. Holidu, the booking portal for holiday rentals, has analysed Google searches made by Spanish people in the past year to uncover which towns with fewer than 15,000 inhabitants are the most popular.

Petra was the most popular, with 4,400 monthly searches. With a population of fewer than 3,000 people, Petra is a picturesque rural town in the centre of Mallorca. It is known for being the birthplace of Fray Junipero Serra, a missionary who is said to have founded California.

In second place is the mountainous town of Soller (3,660 searches), which has fewer than 14,000 inhabitants. Soller boasts stunning architecture that combines Caribbean colonial buildings and Catalan modernism.

Next up is Campos (1,900 searches), a traditional rural town that is home to fewer than 11,000 people. Each week, the entire town flocks to the market stalls to buy fresh local produce. This region boasts some of the best beaches on the whole island.

