By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 6:13
Nora Johnson: The heat is on - avoiding havoc on the hottest days. Image - Roman Samborskyi/shutterstock
What they do/don’t have is usually a six-pack, multiple tattoos and/or a fat belly. What a sight! But not as startling as those shopping sporting “budgie smugglers” – the butt of jokes everywhere (pun intended)!
Which reminds me of the story of one poor guy strong-armed into playing the organ in a nearby church – the Episcopalian Church of Scotland. At the start of the service, there was a procession of office-holders all carrying banners who were played into the Church with the minister at their head.
As one of the office-holders parked his banner and took his official seat in front of the organ he glanced over at the newly deputising organ player and shouted: “They tell me you have the biggest organ in the Church.”
Oddly this had such a paralysing effect on the poor guy that, if said anywhere else, would have had him rolling in the, err, aisles…
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.