By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 11:42

WATCH: Couple suspected of stealing €1.6M worth of wine land in Spain Credit: Twitter @policia

The couple who allegedly stole €1.65M worth of wine from a famous Spanish hotel in the city of Caceres, have landed in Spain to testify in Court, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

Spain’s National Police shared the footage of the couple who allegedly stole the wine landing at Madrid’s airport:

“Police agents transfer to #Spain the two alleged perpetrators of the mediatic robbery in the #Atrio restaurant. 👉 Yesterday afternoon they landed in #Madrid from #Dubrovnik. 👉 Today they are testifying in #Caceres for the facts. #WeAreYourPolice”

🚩Agentes de @policia trasladan a #España a los dos presuntos autores del mediático robo en el restaurante #Atrio 👉 En la tarde de ayer aterrizaron en #Madrid procedentes de #Dubrovnik 👉 Hoy prestan declaración en #Caceres por los hechos#SomosTuPolicia pic.twitter.com/5zszP8Lw4f — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

Spanish police have now taken charge of the alleged perpetrators of the theft of the priceless bottles of wine from the Atrio Restaurant in Spain.

The suspects arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport and have been transferred to Cáceres, where they will testify in court today, on Thursday, August 4.

The former Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Croatia on Wednesday, July 20, by Spanish police, in connection with the theft last year of 45 bottles of wine from a restaurant in Spain.

The rare bottles of wine that the couple allegedly stole are thought to be worth an estimated $1.7 million (€1.65m).

The suspects arrived last night at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, on a flight from Dubrovnik, accompanied by agents of the Spanish National Police belonging to the SIRENE Office.

