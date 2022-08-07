Baggage robbed from Barcelona tourists

By Annie Dabb • 07 August 2022 • 10:17
Image - baggage robbed: Pixel-Shot/shutterstock
In what has become a regularly occurring incident, many people have had their baggage robbed during check-in and check-out at their hotel, as reported by catalannews.com.
This is on top of the copious numbers of pickpocketing cases, as there are on average 6000 thefts per day of people’s personal belongings while holidaying in Barcelona, according to bobarno.com
In order to avoid further victims of luggage lifters, the Catalan Mossos d’Esquadra police have posted a video on twitter which serves as a guide to ensure #VacancesSegures (Safe Holidays).
The video shows two thieves taking a woman’s suitcase from behind her where she left it unattended. Both she and the hotel receptionist are unaware of the theft when it happens.
The next part of the video recommends placing your suitcase in front of you when checking in or out to avoid such things happening. The Police ensure holiday makers that they “have control always” and that baggage robberies can be avoided.
