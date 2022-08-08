By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 9:53

AVE trains between Madrid and Barcelona suspended after railway equipment stolen Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

AVE trains between Madrid Puerta de Atocha and Barcelona Figueres Vilafant have been interrupted after railway equipment has been stolen, as reported on Monday, August 8.

The cancelation of Renfe’s AVE trains between Madrid and Barcelona was reported by Renfe on their official Twitter account:

“Due to a vandalism incident between Figueres and L’Arboç stations, High Speed trains between Madrid and Barcelona/Figueres will not be able to run for the time being.”

“We will keep you informed.”

📢 INFO Debido a una incidencia en las instalaciones por actos vandálicos entre las estaciones de Figueres y L'Arboç, los trenes de Alta Velocidad que unen Madrid y Barcelona/Figueres, por el momento, no podrán circular. Seguiremos informando. — InfoRenfe (@Inforenfe) August 8, 2022

The full statement read:

“Since 6 a.m., Adif informs us that due to a cable theft, railway traffic has been interrupted on the high-speed line between Figueres Vilafant and l’Arboç. Adif technicians are working to resolve the incident.”

“It is not possible to establish an alternative service by road due to the logistics of the coach companies. For this reason, Renfe is routing passengers from Figueres and Girona to Barcelona on Rodalies de Catalunya services.”

“Renfe is providing information through all its communication and customer service channels. Renfe is offering passengers affected by this incident the possibility of changing or cancelling their tickets free of charge.”

The news of the AVE cancelations between Madrid and Barcelona, due to railway equipment being stolen follows reports of bus and train fares set to see a 30 per cent discount in Spain’s Andalucia, from September 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram