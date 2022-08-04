By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 14:11

September will see bus and train fares discounted by a third in Spain's Andalucia No-Mad/Shutterstock.com

Bus and train fares are set to see a 30 per cent discount in Spain’s Andalucia, from September 1.

The discount on bus and train fares in Andalucia, Spain, was announced by the Junta de Andalucia, who explained that the discount will see a suburban bus ride in Malaga cost passengers 57 cents instead of the current price of 82 cents.

The measures hope to help citizens with the current cost of living crisis that has hit Europe and affected Spain noticeably in the last few months.

Spain’s capital of Madrid is hesitant over Andalucia’s latest scheme, with Marifran Carazo, the junta’s minister for public works stating:

“Andalusia will need more than €10 million for this programme, so the €100 million announced for the whole of Spain is obviously not enough to cover the costs.”

According to the junta, the autonomous regions had to commit to the programme before they knew exactly how much financial support they would receive.

In this case, they were forced to carry out the measure given the financial constraints currently faced by many Andalusians.

The news follows the President of Spain’s Government, Pedro Sánchez, announcing discounts of up to 100 per cent for Renfe’s local, Rodalies and Media Distancia train tickets, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

