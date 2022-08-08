EXCLUSIVE: Second Brit family robbed at popular Benidorm hotel comes forward Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 13:18

Tributes paid to Kiyoshi Kobayashi voice of Daisuke Jigen in Lupine III who died aged 89. Image: Haikyo/Official

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, August 8 following the news that veteran Japanese voice actor Kiyoshi Kobayashi has died aged 89.

Kiyoshi Kobayashi, who voiced Daisuke Jigen in Lupine III for over 50 years, died of pneumonia at the age of 89.

According to the actor’s talent management agency Haikyo on Monday, August 8, Kiyoshi Kobayashi passed away on July 30, nearly a year after retiring from his iconic role as Daisuke Jigen in the Lupin III franchise, in a role he began in 1969.

Kiyoshi was also best known for voicing Bem in the Yokai Ningen Bem series.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of the Japanese actor’s death.

One person wrote: “Voice actor Kiyoshi Kobayashi passed away on July 30th. In “Lupin III”, I was in charge of the voice of Daisuke Jigen until 2021, including the pilot version, TV, and movies. I would like to express my deepest condolences along with my gratitude for your success over half a century. Thank you very much.”

Another person said: “RIP Kiyoshi Kobayashi. Mr. Kiyoshi Kobayashi, who breathed life into Daisuke Jigen, who was a character in a paper manga, making him a lively and familiar dimension. Thank you for your hard work for a long time. And thank you!! Aside from dimensionality, I really liked the role of English in Escape from Alcatraz.”

“We learn of the death of veteran seiyuu Kiyoshi Kobayashi at the age of 89 following pneumonia. He was best known for voicing Jigen in Lupine III for over 50 years. He was also the voice of Crystal Bowie in Cobra or Watari in Death Note. RIP,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Sad news came from Daisuke Jigen’s original voice actor, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, who had a crossover with Detective Conan in Lupine III VS Detective Conan: The Movie. He died at the age of 89 years due to pneumonia. Goodbye, Jigen-san…is the most surprising like father and son in the movie 🥲 .. allele!”

“Kiyoshi Kobayashi has passed away from pneumonia at the age of 89. The seiyuu had lent his voice to Jigen from Lupine III from 1969 to 2021, as well as other iconic characters from Japanimation. He will be missed,” another said.

“Seiyuu (JP VA) Kobayashi Kiyoshi passed away on 30 July 2022 at 89 years old due to pneumonia. One of his most famous roles was Aiguille Delaz from Gundam 0083. He also used to voice Mohammed Avdol in JoJo OVA (1993-2020) and Jigen Daisuke in Lupin III (~2021),” one person on Twitter wrote.

Another said: “Rest In Peace Kiyoshi Kobayashi, best known as being the voice of Daisuke Jigen in the lupin the 3rd franchise from 1971 to 2019. Thanks for the memories.”

Another said: “VA Kiyoshi Kobayashi passed away of pneumonia on July 30, age 89🇯🇵 he was most famously known as the voice of Lupin III’s Daisuke Jigen from his debut in 1971 all the way until October of last year. R.I.P.”

As well as voicing Daisuke Jigen in Lupine III, Kobayashi has also voiced Adrian Rubinsky in 1988’s The Legend of the Galatic Heroes OVA series.

While, as mentioned in many of the hundreds of tributes, he was also well known for voicing Crystal Bowie in Space Adventure Cobra, Aguille Delaz and the Narrator in Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Avdol in 1993’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OVA and Watari in Death Note.

The death of the popular voice actor comes after the industry lost another on Sunday, August 7.

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of the much-loved stop-motion children’s series Pingu, died in his birth city of Milan at the age of 85.

