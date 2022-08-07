Tributes pour in for Carlo Bonomi the original voice of Pingu who died aged 85

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 August 2022 • 7:35

A stamp printed in Switzerland shows Pingu the Penguin as Postman, Carrying package, circa 1999. Image: Boris15/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Sunday, August 7 following the news that Carlo Bonomi the original voice of Pingu has died aged 85.

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of the much-loved stop-motion children’s series Pingu, died in his birth city of Milan at the age of 85.

“R.I.P Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. 1937-2022,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Following the news of the voice actor’s death more tributes rolled in.

“Well all sad to report but news came in that Carlo Bonomi the original voice of Pingu has sadly passed away am truly heartbroken on this news and I his voice giving him a heartfelt yet rude grudge for Pingu may his legacy live on and may rest in peace.”

According to afnews.info, Carlo Bonomi’s voice was used for the announcements at Milan’s Central Station in 1985 making him “an integral part of the “soundtrack” of his city,” before his recordings were also used at the Florence Santa Maria Novella Station until December 2008.

“Carlo Bonomi aka Voice Actor of Pingu, recently passed away. So I made a quick drawing for him. Pingu was one of the best childhood shows, not only for me but around the whole world as well. Rest In Piece Carlo. Your Noot Noot shall not be forgotten,” one person said.

One person wrote: “R.I.P. to Carlo Bonomi, the man who voiced the famous little penguin known as Pingu.”

While another person said: “Thank you Carlo Bonomi for voicing Pingu. You may rest in peace.”

“I was just informed that Carlo Bonomi (The Voice Actor of Pingu) passed away a few hours ago. That man had not only made millions of people’s childhood by giving us the voice of Pingu, but he also screamed multiple Noots to our hearts content. Farewell Carlo, Noot Noot,” another person said.

While another person said: “We lost another one. Pingu was one of my favourite shows as a child and he will be missed. R.I.P.”

Alongside being the original voice of Pingu the Penguin, Mr Bonomi was also known for his voiceover work as the voice of Mr Linea in the animated series, La Linea.

