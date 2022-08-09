By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 4:20

BREAKING: FBI agents raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has been raided by FBI agents.

As reported by the celebrity media outlet TMZ, former US President Donald Trump has released a statement through his Save America PAC. In it, he claimed that on the evening of Monday, August 8, his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida had been raided by FBI agents. Trump is currently in New York City. He claimed the agents even broke into his personal safe.

‘These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’, wrote Mr Trump.’Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before’.

He continued: ‘It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024. Especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections’.

‘What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States’, Mr Trump stated.

Mr Trump is quite correct, such an incident has never occurred in American history. As explained by TMZ, before the FBI could ever conduct a raid, they would have to first get approval from the Attorney General. Hard proof would then have to be submitted to a federal judge, showing probable cause that a crime had been committed.

A federal investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the presidential election results in 2020 is currently ongoing by the Justice Department. ‘This unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate’, stated Mr Trump, claiming that he had been fully cooperating with the DOJ investigation.

Trump reportedly handed over 15 boxes of government property a few months back that he had kept in his Palm Beach property. Monday’s raid could well be linked to classified and unclassified government documents that the feds believe are still unaccounted for.

Eric Holder, who in the previous Obama administration held the position of Attorney General, insisted recently that once the DOJ investigation was completed, Trump would eventually be indicted on criminal charges.

The DOJ probe is also looking into the role played by the former president in the Capitol insurrection on January 6. Several officials from his administration have recently gone before a grand jury and testified.

